Doctors for Road Safety stress need for Transport Safety Investigative Commission

The Doctors for Road Safety has called for the creation of the Transport Safety Investigative Commission after three individuals died in separate traffic accidents in the same day.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old Indian driver, a 77-year-old pedestrian and a 33-year-old Colombian woman died on Malta's roads in seperate accidents throughout the day.

In 2022, government published a White Paper for public consultation on the proposed commission. The commission was touted to be independent from any other body, as its role would be to investigate air, maritime and road accidents.

The commission is yet to come into existence.

In a statement on Wednesday, Doctors for Road Safety took note Tuesday's deaths, saying, "Such loss of life is tragic but also potentially preventable."

While stating that the dynamics of each accident appear to be different, the NGO underlined that they should be investigated by the commission which is yet to be set up.

"Only then can we plan on the best interventions to optimise road safety and achieve our vision of zero deaths on our roads."