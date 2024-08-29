Independent inquiry launched after police officer dies at Mater Dei emergency room

An independent inquiry has been initiated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 55-year-old man who passed away in the waiting room of Mater Dei Hospital's emergency department after allegedly complaining of severe chest pain.

Stephen Mangion, a serving police officer, died at around 11pm on Tuesday night. Mangion's death sparked widespread outrage and concern, with his niece, Claire Mangion, voicing her grief and anger in a Facebook post. "Reality hits home... my dearest uncle Stephen Mangion was asked to wait and wait even though he had chest pain until he collapsed and died at the emergency of Mater Dei. A failed system that needs to change," she wrote.

According to accounts circulating on social media from those who claim to have witnessed the incident, Mangion was left waiting in the emergency room despite expressing his severe discomfort. He ultimately collapsed and died before receiving medical attention.

Former MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi has also commented on the incident, describing Mangion's death as "manslaughter". Azzopardi alleged that Mangion was instructed to drive himself to Mater Dei after seeking help at the Floriana health centre.

In response to the incident, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela announced on Thursday morning that an independent inquiry would be launched in addition to the ongoing magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Joe Mifsud. The inquiry will focus on the treatment Mangion received but will also examine broader systemic issues within the healthcare service.

"As a ministry, we want transparency, and while we praise what is good, we also want to treat shortcomings with justice," Minister Abela said. "If there were shortcomings, be they individual or systemic, we will not hide those. And if there are shortcomings, responsibility must be carried."

In a statement later in the day, the health ministry said the board will be led by JD Camilleri as chairperson, who will be joined by Herbert Felice and Sylvia Spiteri. The board has until the end of September to conclude its inquiry.

Nationalist Party health spokesperson Adrian Delia also expressed concern over the incident, noting that he had been receiving multiple messages from people alarmed by the death. "I write this with caution and without blaming anyone. I've been saying for a long time that the situation at the emergency is critical and is not keeping up with demand. And that there will be consequences. And that is what is happening," Delia said.

He called on authorities to collaborate in finding effective solutions to prevent further tragedies.