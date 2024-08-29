Mario Joseph Azzopardi appointed as first chairperson of Climate Action Authority

Mario Joseph Azzopardi has been officially appointed as the first chairperson of the Climate Action Authority (CAA) following the endorsement by the Committee for Public Appointments.

The formation of the CAA follows a recently reached parliamentary agreement on the Act that underpins its creation. The Authority is set to coordinate Malta's national efforts to meet climate objectives, drive awareness of climate change, and implement crucial mitigation and adaptation initiatives.

Azzopardi spent over a decade serving as the chairperson of the Malta Resources Authority (MRA). "During his tenure, Mr Azzopardi, among other things, stressed the strategic use of statistics as an essential tool in climate action," a government statement reads.

"He emphasised that as knowledge of the effects of climate change began to be recognised, the obligations and complexity of the required reports increased in an accelerated manner."

Azzopardi currently serves as the deputy CEO of Malta Air Traffic Services Ltd. Azzopardi's academic credentials include an Honours degree in Accountancy and a Masters in Financial Services from the University of Malta.

His professional journey began in accounting and public auditing with a leading auditing firm, and he later held various positions at the Water Services Corporation and Enemalta. In 2013, he was appointed deputy chairperson of the Regulator for Energy and Water Services.