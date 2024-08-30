Construction permits will be suspended until all legal avenues are exhausted under revised law

Construction permits will remain suspended until all legal avenues are exhausted, as government plans to revise the current Appeals Law.

In a statement on Friday, planning minister Clint Camilleri said the government is in the process of revising the Appeals Law concerning construction permits.

Camilleri said that under the proposed revisions, which are expected to be presented to the Cabinet in the coming days, permits currently under appeal will be suspended until the entire appeal process is carried out. This includes proceedings before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal or the Court of Appeal.

"The revision of the current law will ensure that no construction takes place in cases where a permit is still under appeal," Camilleri said.

He said that the changes are also intended to expedite the appeals process, allowing decisions to be made in the shortest time possible. "The goal is to make the process fairer for everyone involved," he added.