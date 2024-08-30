Vehicle lease and rental lobby calls for traffic contravention reform

The Malta Vehicle Rental and Lease Association (MVRLA) has deplored alleged practices within the vehicle rental industry, following a recent Friday's allegations involving top LESA officials.

The MVRLA emphasised that such actions undermine the integrity of the industry and tarnish the reputation of operators who adhere to professional standards.

"The MVRLA has always encouraged best practices to its members and has been pursuing various reforms to instill improved operating standards under the Operators License." One of the key areas of focus for the association has been the process by which traffic contraventions and penalty points are processed.

The current system, which holds the vehicle registrant accountable and sometimes criminally responsible, was described as cumbersome and in need of reform.

The MVRLA stated that it had held numerous discussions with LESA, Transport Malta and the Transport Ministry to see such reforms implemented, noting that the discussions are still ongoing.

The MVRLA concluded that since its early years, it has "worked on and will continue to collaborate closely with respective government entities and authorities to safeguard its members and the industry to ensure a level playing field is set and enforced."