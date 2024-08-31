Flare fired from boat just misses volunteers guarding turtle nests at Ramla l-Ħamra

A flare fired horizontally from a boat anchored at Ramla Bay closely missed volunteers guarding three turtle nests on the beach, Nature Trust said on Saturday.

The incident happened during the night on Friday and was reported to the police and the Environment and Resources Authority. No one was injured but the flare ended up in the protected sand dunes at Ramla l-Ħamra, causing a fire.

Nature Trust said its volunteers reported that the flare barely missed the group on the beach, their gazebos and the nests causing alarm.

It is illegal to fire flares unless in need of help and when this happens the flares are usually fired in a vertical direction and not horizontal.

At the time of the incident, the three turtle nests were being monitored by Nature Trust volunteers and a security officer from the Gozo Ministry.

There is currently an Environmental Conservation Order covering the bay and beach because of three loggerhead turtle nests of which one is in the third hatching night.

“We hope those responsible are identified,” Nature Trust said in a statement.

Police investigations are underway.