menu

Flare fired from boat just misses volunteers guarding turtle nests at Ramla l-Ħamra

Flare fired towards the Ramla l-Ħamra beach causes alarm among volunteers guarding turtle nests • Police investigating the incident

kurt_sansone
31 August 2024, 11:28am
by Kurt Sansone
1 min read
The fire on the sand dunes at Ramla l-Ħamra caused by a flare that was fired towards the beach from a boat (Photo: Nature Trust)
The fire on the sand dunes at Ramla l-Ħamra caused by a flare that was fired towards the beach from a boat (Photo: Nature Trust)

A flare fired horizontally from a boat anchored at Ramla Bay closely missed volunteers guarding three turtle nests on the beach, Nature Trust said on Saturday.

The incident happened during the night on Friday and was reported to the police and the Environment and Resources Authority. No one was injured but the flare ended up in the protected sand dunes at Ramla l-Ħamra, causing a fire.

Nature Trust said its volunteers reported that the flare barely missed the group on the beach, their gazebos and the nests causing alarm.

It is illegal to fire flares unless in need of help and when this happens the flares are usually fired in a vertical direction and not horizontal.

At the time of the incident, the three turtle nests were being monitored by Nature Trust volunteers and a security officer from the Gozo Ministry.

There is currently an Environmental Conservation Order covering the bay and beach because of three loggerhead turtle nests of which one is in the third hatching night.

“We hope those responsible are identified,” Nature Trust said in a statement.

Police investigations are underway.

Kurt Sansone is Executive Editor of MaltaToday. He was formerly deputy editor of MaltaTod...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.