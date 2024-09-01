Michael Piccinino to step down as PN secretary general, plans to contest general election

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he spoke of his time as secretary general and the recent achievements for the PN. He noted that during the past three years, the party achieved its highest vote count in the European Parliament elections since their inception and managed to narrow the gap between the PN and the Labour Party to its smallest margin in 16 years.

Additionally, the party gained eight new mayors and local council majorities, and saw NET Television consistently outperforming its main rival, ONE, for the first time.

Reflecting on these accomplishments, Piccinino expressed his gratitude to those who contributed to these successes, including party officials, deputies, councilors, candidates, workers, volunteers, and activists.

As the PN is set to start approving candidates for the next general election, Piccinino stated he believes it is the right time to step aside, allowing a new secretary general to take the helm and prepare the party for the challenges ahead.

He emphasised the importance of providing sufficient time for the incoming secretary general to establish themselves and ensure that the PN is well-positioned as an alternative government.

Piccinino reaffirmed his commitment to the party, stating that he remains ready to serve in any capacity needed. He thanked Bernard Grech for the trust placed in him three years ago, when he was entrusted with the administration of the party at just 26 years old. He also expressed gratitude to the members of the General Council and the Executive, who twice elected him as secretary general.

Looking ahead, Piccinino pledged to continue working for the benefit of Malta.