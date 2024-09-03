Marthese Portelli dismisses reports she will contest PN secretary general post

Marthese Portelli has denied reports on One News that she could be the Nationalist Party’s next secretary general, insisting she is committed to the Chamber of Commerce.

She was reacting to a speculative story on One News that suggested Portelli, a former PN MP, was being lined up by a faction within the PN to succeed Michael Piccinino.

“These claims are factually incorrect and baseless. I have no intention whatsoever to contest or take up any position within any political organisation,” Portelli said in a Facebook post.

She added that her commitment “remains solely at The Malta Chamber, where I am totally dedicated to continue advocating in favour of ethical business and better good governance”.

Portelli had resigned from the PN in February 2020 and served as director-general of the Malta Developers Association before being appointed CEO of the Malta Chamber in April 2021.

On Sunday, Piccinino announced that he will be stepping down from PN secretary general to become a general election candidate on the 4th District.

The secretary general is elected by the PN executive and so far, no one has publicly declared their interest in the post.