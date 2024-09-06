AFM bomb disposal called in after threats against Birkirkara mayor

Updated with Labour councillors reaction

The Armed Forces of Malta Bomb Disposal Unit were called in at the Birkirkara council on Thursday evening following a string of threats against mayor Desirei Grech.

Speaking to this newspaper, the mayor said she had been at the receiving end of harassment and threats by an individual.

Grech said the harassment had been reported to the authorities, but on Thursday evening, following a council meeting, the man was seen loitering at the council car park. A few hours before the incident he was also told to leave the premises by the council secretary, but remained at the location.

“I found him circling my car, and I immediately went to the police,” she said. “The police then called in the AFM to ensure he did nothing to my car.”

The mayor said the individual in question could not accept the fact that there was a change in council members.

MaltaToday understand the man in question had been reported to the police on a number of occasions, but had persisted with his harassment. Now the mayor said she has had enough, and the council will be proceeding against the individual in court.