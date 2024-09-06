AFM bomb disposal called in after threats against Birkirkara mayor
Birkirkara interim mayor Desirei Grech tells MaltaToday she was at the receiving end of threats and harassment by an individual who had been reported to the authorities
Updated with Labour councillors reaction
The Armed Forces of Malta Bomb Disposal Unit were called in at the Birkirkara council on Thursday evening following a string of threats against mayor Desirei Grech.
Speaking to this newspaper, the mayor said she had been at the receiving end of harassment and threats by an individual.
Grech said the harassment had been reported to the authorities, but on Thursday evening, following a council meeting, the man was seen loitering at the council car park. A few hours before the incident he was also told to leave the premises by the council secretary, but remained at the location.
“I found him circling my car, and I immediately went to the police,” she said. “The police then called in the AFM to ensure he did nothing to my car.”
The mayor said the individual in question could not accept the fact that there was a change in council members.
MaltaToday understand the man in question had been reported to the police on a number of occasions, but had persisted with his harassment. Now the mayor said she has had enough, and the council will be proceeding against the individual in court.
Grech also said the council has proof of the man causing damage to council property, and the evidence has been presented to the authorities.
PN Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione said he visited the Birkirkara Local Council at the request of PN Leader Bernard Grech, following reports that an explosives team was on site.
He condemned "all forms of threats" and stated that the PN will not allow "anyone or anything" to obstruct the work of its representatives. He also thanked the police for their prompt response.
Outgoing PN General Secretary Michael Piccinino also addressed the incident on social media, stating that the party will not allow its councillors to be intimidated for doing their job.
Grech is currently interim-mayor after the council was stuck in a deadlock, and councillors could not agree who should be mayor following the election. She had received the highest number of votes from the party with the most votes.
Reacting to the incident, Labour councillors said they condemn all acts of threats and vandalism, and insist they do not represent the values they believe in.
“We disassociate ourselves completely from the acts, and express our solidarity,” councillor Yana Borg Debono Grech said