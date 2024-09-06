Chamber of Advocates advises lawyers not to sign lease agreements for TCN applications

The Chamber of Advocates has directed lawyers not to fill in the new form issued by Identità needed by foreigners applying for a residence permit.

The Chamber's announcement echoed the Notarial Council's statement on the same form.

The decision comes on the back of a new measure introduced by Identità that requires third-country nationals applying for a residence permit to present a notarised lease agreement as proof of lodging. Previously, such applicants were only required to present a Housing Authority registered lease agreement when applying for a permit.

The new practice, which came into force at the beginning of September, adds another requirement and was introduced as Identità grapples with a growing scandal involving ID cards and residence permits issued on the basis of fraudulent documents.

The Chamber of Advocates told its members that it was not informed about the change in form, "and is requesting clarification from Identità, together with the Notarial Council and the Chamber for Legal Procurators."

The body told lawyers that they are not to sign or fill the form in question until further directives are issued.