Insurance Association calls for urgent action after three mid-week road fatalities in one day

The Insurance Association Malta is calling for urgent action after the recent incidents which saw three mid-week fatalities in a single day with a number of accidents since.

“This is a stark reminder that authorities must take decisive action to uphold road safety, including the swift implementation of an accident investigation agency and regular enforcement against drink-driving, drug-driving, speeding, and mobile phone distractions,” the Association said in a statement.

Two weeks ago, three separate road accidents occurred in one day which all resulted in fatalities.

The Association urges a reform with a dedicated road accident investigation service, similar to those in aviation and maritime industries, “Road safety can only happen when both authorities and road users work together towards the common goal. How many more accidents must happen before we see real change?”

Last year, the Government had announced that a Transport Safety Investigation Commission was being worked on with the aim of “changes coming into force by the end of December 2023.”