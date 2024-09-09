Abela: Government would be unwise to ignore challenges of ‘much-desired’ economic success

Government would be wrong in not recognising the challenges “much-desired” economic success has brought about, Prime Minister Robert Abela has said.

“Only by doing so can we continue to bring about change—by acknowledging the challenges, not being arrogant, and then addressing them,” Abela said during a pre-Budget meeting with the General Workers Union.

The consultation meeting was one of a series of meetings being held with social partners ahead of next year’s Budget.

The PM said government has begun to address the country’s realities in sectors like temping agencies. He mentioned a recently enacted law requiring each agency to hold a licence to operates.

He mentioned how the government has also addressed platform work through a Legal Notice regulating this sector, while initiating reviews in several labour markets where it was found that there is no need for more foreign workers to be brought into Malta.

Abela also said government has sought to address realities facing workers and their rights by reaching a “historic” agreement to raise the minimum wage this year and in future years, , as well as directives such as the Work-Life Balance and Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions.

On Budget 2025, Abela said government will continue to increase pensions and ensure energy price stability. He also said Malta’s middleclass will benefit from a significant reduction in income tax rates.

“There is still much to be done, but we have an ambitious work plan that will continue to push this country forward. I invite you to join us because I believe that together we can deliver this plan for the benefit of the people we love so much,” concluded the Prime Minister.

Accompanying the Prime Minister at this meeting were Ministers Byron Camilleri, Clyde Caruana, Clifton Grima, Jo Etienne Abela, Parliamentary Secretaries Andy Ellul and Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, MP Carmelo Abela, and the Head of the Secretariat of the Prime Minister's Office, Mark Mallia.