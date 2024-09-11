Karl Gouder’s family ask public for information on days leading to his death

Karl Gouder’s family is asking for information on the days leading to his death, with people being told to contact his brother Nicky.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Maxine Gouder said anyone with information about Karl during the days leading to his death can reach out to Nicky on his mobile phone.

On Tuesday, news broke that Gouder’s lifeless body was found near the former Customs House in Valletta. The death was not being treated as suspicious.

Since then, former politician Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando claimed someone was threatening Gouder over his decision to run for secretary-general of the Nationalist Party.

“He tried to serve as best he could, as he always did. You know who I’m referring to. You should be ashamed of going out in public - and pontificating on others as if you were some oracle,” he said.

Pullicino Orlando confirmed with MaltaToday that he passed on information to the police, but did not elaborate further on his claim.

He also said he will only speak with the police at this time on the matter.

PL supports call for information

Later on Wednesday, the Labour Party voiced its support for the family's call.

The PL described Gouder as a politician who was respected by all, and someone who was dedicated to serving his community.

"This is the moment where maturity and national unity must prevail."