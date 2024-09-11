Nationalist Party backs call for information from Karl Gouder's family

The Nationalist Party has expressed full solidarity with the family of Karl Gouder, echoing their call for information that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Wednesday, the PN urged anyone with relevant knowledge to come forward and assist Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici, who is leading the investigation. "We urge people of goodwill who have relevant information to pass it on directly to Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici," the statement read.

Stressing the importance of public cooperation, the PN said that no one should be afraid to speak up, and pledged its support to those willing to assist in the search for the truth. "The Nationalist Party will be a shelter and a support for those who choose to help," it said, while urging authorities to utilise all available resources to uncover the truth behind Gouder’s death.

In its statement, the PN said that the quest for justice goes beyond partisan politics, noting that it is in the interest of everyone involved in public life to determine the facts. The party called for accountability, saying that if anyone contributed to Gouder’s death, they must face justice, regardless of their background.

The PN acknowledged the deep pain felt by Gouder’s family, friends, colleagues, and the party itself. It described the tragedy as a lasting wound that serves as a reminder of the need for care and solidarity within society.

"We want justice, not revenge," the PN stated, emphasizing its belief in justice as an essential virtue for the well-being of society.

Their statement comes after Karl Gouder's family issued a public appeal for information on the days leading up to his death.

On Tuesday, news broke that Gouder’s lifeless body was found near the former Customs House in Valletta. The death was not being treated as suspicious.

Since then, former politician Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando publicly claimed someone was threatening Gouder over his decision to run for secretary-general of the Nationalist Party.