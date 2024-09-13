Moviment Graffitti calls for action on LGBTIQ+ rights amid Pride celebrations

As Malta celebrates Pride Month, activist group Moviment Graffitti is urging the public and authorities to reflect on the continued challenges faced by the LGBTIQ+ community.

In a recent statement, the group said that while Malta has made significant strides in LGBTIQ+ rights, there remain critical gaps that need urgent attention.

Moviment Graffitti, which has been participating in Pride marches since they began 20 years ago, stressed that the event is not just a "colourful celebration" but a "political manifestation" that demands real change. Despite Malta ranking highly in LGBTIQ+ rights in Europe, the group insists that there is still much work to be done.

One of the most pressing issues raised is the inadequate functioning of the Gender Wellbeing Clinic in Paola. According to the group, the clinic has been facing operational issues for over a year, with a long waiting list for individuals seeking gender-affirming care. The clinic has been running without a psychiatrist, forcing many young people to seek costly private healthcare in order to begin their gender transitioning process.

The group also spoke on the government's failure to fulfill its promise of providing free PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), two essential medicines used to prevent HIV infection. With Malta registering one of the highest rates of HIV diagnoses in Europe, Moviment Graffitti criticised the lack of investment in HIV prevention, leaving those at risk to either purchase the medication privately or face the threat of infection.

Moviment Graffitti also drew attention to the plight of LGBTIQ+ migrants and asylum seekers, who often face discrimination and unsafe conditions in Malta. The group pointed out that many LGBTIQ+ asylum seekers risk deportation because they cannot prove their sexual orientation, with Malta considering eight countries that criminalise homosexuality as "safe". As a result, these individuals could be sent back to countries where they face severe punishment, including imprisonment.

In detention centres, LGBTIQ+ asylum seekers and those living with HIV face further discrimination, stigma, and difficulties accessing vital services such as antiretroviral therapy and gender-affirming healthcare. Moviment Graffitti stressed that these barriers are life-threatening and must be addressed immediately.

While Malta has made substantial progress in terms of legal protections for the LGBTIQ+ community, Moviment Graffitti made it clear that legislative success does not equal safety or inclusivity for all. The group is calling on authorities to take meaningful action to address these issues, insisting that marching with the LGBTIQ+ community during Pride is not enough.