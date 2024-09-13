St Paul’s Bay residents to protest public land grab at Bugibba ‘perched beach’

Residents of St. Paul’s Bay are set to protest this Sunday against the ongoing developments at Bugibba Perched Beach, voicing their concerns over the increasing encroachment of public spaces for private use.

“This does not reflect the ‘balance’ that the government promised the citizens. This beach is paid for by the public, for the public and not for private use,” stated the residents in a joint press release.

The demonstration set to take place on Sunday at 5pm, is organised by ADPD Chairperson and St Paul’s Bay councillor Sandra Gauci. The protest will see participation from Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), who are standing in solidarity with local residents.

The aim of the demonstration is to address the ongoing reduction of public beach space, which has reportedly decreased access to the perched beach to one-third due to private developments by companies such as Amazonia and DB Group taking over the rest of the beach.

In 2017, the db Group, led by Silvio Debono, received approval to build a beach lido and a tunnel to the San Antonio Hotel, despite local council objections about increased built-up areas and narrowed public pathways.

Recently, the Dolmen Hotel (now double Tree Hilton Hotel) proposed building two kiosks and two restaurants along the Bugibba promenade, replacing the current Amazonia lido.

The Malta Tourism Authority recently disclosed that over €900,000 of public funds were allocated this year for replenishing Perched Beach and St George’s Bay with artificial sand.

Originally constructed in 2006 at a cost of Lm456,516 (over €1 million), Bugibba’s Perched Beach was intended to provide public access to a beach environment. However, portions of the Perched Beach have been appropriated for private use, raising concerns and frustrations among residents.

The organisers of Sunday’s protest are urging the public to join them in defending access to public spaces.

“Look at Comino, Sliema, St Julian’s as prime examples,” the statement concludes.