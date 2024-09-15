Robert Abela: ‘We are not narrators of the past, but writers of the future’

Robert Abela urged Labour Party delegates not to fear progress as he closed the general conference that elected two new deputy leaders.

"We are not narrators of the past, but writers of the future," Abela said, urging party members to embrace their goals.

He highlighted the importance of unity within the party. “This party does not wait for the future to come; this party writes the future of our country.”

In his address, Abela reflected on the challenges the country faced under previous Nationalist governments, particularly the erosion of pensions and job losses. He stated that the Labour Party has achieved significant milestones and is expected to deliver an even better budget than past years, focusing on tax cuts for the middle class.

The Prime Minister highlighted the party's dedication to inclusivity. “A better PL means that no one is forgotten,” he added with reference to low-wage workers and disabled persons. He expressed pride in the nation's strength and the PL's role as a leader of social progress.

Abela concluded his speech with a call for inclusivity, inviting all who share the party's progressive values to join the movement. "Anyone who is of good will and embraces the values of this party should find the door wide open to be part of the Labour movement," he stated.

The general conference started off with outgoing Labour president Ramona Attard, who paid tribute to former PL deputy leader Joe Brincat, the head of the European Commission Representation in Malta Lorenzo Vella and former PN MP Karl Gouder, who passed away over the past weeks. The conference held a minute’s silence to salute their memory.

Newly confirmed deputy leader for party affairs, Alex Agius Saliba said the time for internal reforms to give the Labour Party a new lease of life was now. He said change was possible with the contribution of all who militate in the party.

“Now is the time for decisions. The time has come for reforms to leave the Labour Party better than we found it,” he said.

He also made a pitch for uncommitted voters, insisting the party had to understand the aspirations of these voters to be able to reach out to them.

Newly appointed deputy leader for the Labour Party parliamentary affairs, Ian Borg urged unity in the party and the need to lay out a vision that inspires people.

Borg stated that it is difficult but possible for the Labour Party to win its fourth consecutive general election if it presents a vision of where it wants the country to be. “We need to get things done; right and on time,” he said.

The General Conference, held over three days, not only confirmed Borg and Agius Saliba as deputy leaders but also elected Alex Sciberras as party president and John Grech as international secretary.