Bernard Grech to nominate Karl Gouder, Lorenzo Vella for Ġieħ ir-Repubblika

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech has announced he will nominate the late Karl Gouder and Lorenzo Vella for the medal of service to the Republic (Ġieħ ir-Repubblika).

Speaking on TV programme Perspettivi, Grech said he will nominate them for the service they have given to the country during their lives and careers.

Karl Gouder served as Member of Parliament between 2010 and 2013, between 2016 and 2017 and between 2017 and 2022.

He also served as Mayor of San Ġiljan, where he lived and grew up, as well as in the National Youth Council (KNŻ). From 2013 onwards, Karl Gouder served NET Media in various roles, including in the Sales Department and the last role as Chief Operations Officer.

“A person who was much loved by the employees for the valuable work he did,” the Nationalist Party statement read.

Lorenzo Vella was the Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Malta and had been serving in this position since March 2023 as during his career, he served in various positions within the European Commission.

“He always served with the diplomacy and thoroughness required in the positions he was entrusted with,” the statement read.