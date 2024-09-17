[WATCH] Abela defends libel law reform but warns of abuse by a 'small clique'

On Tuesday, Abela was asked whether he agrees with Attard’s statement. While refraining from explicitly agreeing or disagreeing with her choice of words, Abela described “a small clique of people who pretend to be journalists but aren’t. Those who pretend to preach what’s right, but have a bad agenda.”

The Prime Minister did not name names, but stated that “these people” only wish to “destroy” those in public life. Abela stated that there should be options to address these matters, such as legal remedies which already exist, and possible legal amendments.

When asked if criminal libel could be an option to address such situations, Abela said “not necessarily”.

“What’s important is that we don’t let freedom of speech be abused,” he said, adding that he wholeheartedly believes in freedom of expression.

Speaking about the amendment to remove criminal libel, Abela described it as “well-intentioned”, but said that it has led to abuse from this “small group of people” and called on society to stand up to them.

Abela was asked to identify the individuals he was referring to, but responded with “everyone knows who they are”. He explained that they are not coming from the two main parties, but have banded together to push interests which are not inspired by moral correctness.