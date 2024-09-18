Majority feel courts are not harsh enough with people who violate animal welfare laws

A recent study on animal welfare revealed that people believe enforcement of animal welfare laws are only 69% effective, with 62% from the 516 people interviewed across Malta and Gozo stating the Maltese courts are not “harsh enough on violators.”

Conducted between June 10th and 26th, 2024, the survey aimed to assess various perspectives of animal welfare, including enforcement, legal proceedings, and public awareness. The survey was carried out using Computer-Aided Telephone Interviewing (CATI).

“While many recognize improvements, there remains a strong call for more harsh enforcement and specialized legal oversight,” stated Alison Bezzina, the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, who commissioned the study.

Results found that public awareness is a significant concern across almost all age groups with the youngest group equally concerned about enforcement. 64% of participants stated that awareness is lacking, whilst 87% of participants supported the appointment of a dedicated magistrate specialising in animal welfare cases.

The study also highlighted that awareness of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare stood at only 54%, with 54% reporting improvements in animal welfare over the past three years, pointing out increased awareness and better legislation.

“It’s crucial to foster a compassionate society where both human and animal rights are prioritised,” stated Bezzina, concluding that the findings will likely inform future policies and initiatives aimed at improving animal welfare across the islands.