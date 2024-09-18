Transport Malta to take legal action against those responsible for Manoel Island oil spill

Transport Malta is investigating an oil spill at Manoel Island, and will be taking legal action against those responsible for the pollution.

The transport authority received a report on Tuesday of an oil slick originating from a private operator near Manoel Island in Tigné Point Bay.

“The authority promptly mobilised all necessary resources to contain and remove the oil, with clean-up efforts expected to be completed by today,” Transport Malta said.

Transport Malta, in collaboration with the Environmental Health Directorate, has ordered the immediate closure of the beach opposite Tigné Point as a precautionary measure to protect public health.

“The Authority will take all necessary steps and investigate the shortcomings that led to the failure to control the pollution promptly, ensuring that those responsible for the incident are held accountable,” it said.

The public is advised to stay updated and respect the beach closure for safety reasons.