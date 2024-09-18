Bernard Grech calls for future-driven policies during Independence Day celebrations launch

During a public dialogue session at Triton Square to mark the launch of Independence Day 2024 activities, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech emphasised the party's vision for a forward-looking Malta.

Grech drew parallels between the party’s leadership 60 years ago, which led to Malta’s independence, and its current focus on overcoming national challenges to secure a prosperous future.

Grech outlined a broad range of objectives to improve the country’s economic model, education system, and infrastructure. He stressed the need for reforms that ensure the next generation thrives, highlighting the importance of creating opportunities for young people within Malta. "We must create new sectors and jobs to drive the economy, but also ensure that everyone enjoys a good and dignified quality of life," he stated.

Grech once again underlined that a reformed economic model that would prepare Malta for future needs is crucial at this time. The PN leader proposed an economy based on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and sustainability. He called for the development of new sectors that prioritise both productivity and environmental protection.

"It is unacceptable for essential services like electricity, water, health, and infrastructure to collapse due to unsustainable development," Grech said. He stressed the need for infrastructure improvements that anticipate Malta’s future demands and address shortcomings arising from government’s lack of long-term planning.

Grech also focused on the importance of providing job opportunities for all skill levels, ensuring that these jobs offer fair wages and dignity. "Workers must have a fair wage that truly reflects the work they are doing," he added.

Despite the challenges facing the country, Grech expressed optimism for Malta's future, affirming that the PN remains committed to offering stability and opportunities across the economy, environment, and education sectors.

The dialogue featured contributions from a number of individuals, including former Malta Employers’ Association Director-General Joe Farrugia, former Chamber of Commerce President Marisa Xuereb, educator and cartoonist Ġorg Mallia, Gozo Business Chamber President Michael Galea, and psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Vella Fondacaro.