Ian Borg meets MOAS delegation after Russian air strike on Ukraine base

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Ian Borg met with a delegation from Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), the Maltese humanitarian aid organisation whose medical base in Ukraine was recently hit by a Russian air strike.

During the meeting Borg expressed solidarity with the MOAS members injured during the attack, as he reiterated Malta’s call for increased international protection to humanitarian aid workers and volunteers in conflict zones.

He also commended this organisation, as it marks its 10th anniversary.

Since its inception in 2014, MOAS has aided many communities in conflict zones and disaster-stricken areas.

Initially focused on saving lives in the Mediterranean during the migration crisis, this organisation continued to expand its mission to a wide range of humanitarian operations globally, including in Southeast Asia, Bangladesh, and Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine in 2022, MOAS intensified its operations in this country, supporting local authorities and the World Health Organisation in providing emergency medical care on the frontlines.

With a team of 150 Ukrainian medics, doctors and ambulance drivers, the Maltese organisation has treated over 50,000 frontline patients without a single fatality.

Borg praised MOAS for its “relentless dedication”.

“The 10th anniversary of MOAS is an opportunity to reflect on the vital role humanitarian organisations play in our world. MOAS’s efforts remind us of our shared commitment to protect human dignity, especially in times of crisis. Malta will continue to support those who work tirelessly to provide relief to those most in need. Indeed, humanitarian action is not a choice, but a shared responsibility,” he said. “As members of the United Nations Security Council, through our OSCE chairpersonship and our engagement at other international platforms, we will continue advocating for the protection of humanitarian workers.”

Albert Delia, MOAS’s Fundraising and Development Officer, said that “our operations in Ukraine require a lot of funds and other resources. We are working to continue providing this humanitarian assistance. During the past ten years we have received the support of the Maltese Government, and we wish to continue in this direction. We also call for more donations from the public, so that we can keep helping communities in need in Ukraine and other countries.”

Borg echoed this appeal, encouraging Maltese people, including business organisations, to actively support MOAS and other humanitarian organisations.