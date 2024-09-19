This is how Transport Malta plans to ease traffic when school starts

Transport Malta (TM) will be suspending new road work permits near schools, with immediate effect, in a bid to prevent traffic disruption during peak school hours.

New permits will only be issued after a thorough review to ensure minimal traffic impact during the back-to-school period. This applies to requests for “no objections” (road occupancies such as lifters, cranes) received from local councils.

This measure forms part of Transport Malta’s back-to-school traffic management plan, which aims to reduce delays, minimise traffic and implement sustainable solutions.

“We need to strike a balance between traffic control and long-term investment in our infrastructure,” TM CEO Kurt Farrugia said on Thursday, during an information session for journalists on the new strategy plan.

This plan will see over 55 enforcement officers stationed around Malta, and over 10 patrolling motorbikes overseeing traffic flows. These officers have received specialised training to officers that will be out on patrol.

These officers will be doubling down on enforcement infringements by penalising illegal drop-offs and stops and enforcing the speed limit in school zones.

They will be stationed at around 27 fixed points across Malta, while LESA and police officers will be stationed in other key areas to help traffic flow.

Nine officers will be patrolling various high-traffic zones on motorbike, while another motorcyclist will patrol all areas more flexibly.

Road works and closures

While all new road work permits will be suspended, contractors with existing permits must inform the Road Works Unit before carrying out any work during the back-to-school period.

Transport Malta will ensure that road works during this period are communicated to authorities to avoid affecting school traffic.

Meanwhile, Transport Malta is issuing a new directive to local councils to restrict permits for road closures or interventions during peak traffic hours. This is applicable with immediate effect.

No permits for road closures or interventions will be issued between 6am and 9:30am from Monday to Friday, excluding public and school holidays. This will affect areas near schools and roads prone to traffic congestion.

Road improvements

Transport Malta will still take the opportunity to make small enhancements and upgrades to parts of the arterial and distributor, and local road networks, to alleviate traffic pressure.

Several measures have been or will be taken in this regard across 16 roads. These include one-way traffic systems and parking restrictions on narrow residential streets and areas near schools, as well as changes to traffic signals and timings for proper optimisation.

For example, in Triq L-Imrabat in Sliema, Transport Malta will implement a bus stop realignment to prevent buses from stopping on the road.

Meanwhile in the Msida Slip Road to Triq Dun Karm, parking will be rearranged to ease turns, while tables and chairs blocking the slip road will be removed.

Certain measures will also be taken at identified schools were traffic flows have been most problematic.

For road accidents, Transport Malta will offer a free tow truck service, free of charge, during rush hours in key locations.