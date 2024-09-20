President calls for maturity to safeguard future generations ahead of 60th Independence Day anniversary

President Myriam Spiteri Debono has called for nationwide maturity in order to work towards leaving Malta in a better state for future generations ahead of Malta’s 60th anniversary since its independence.

Addressing the nation, the President noted that during the past six decades, “despite challenges from within and outside, we have seen significant progress in our economy, health, education, and the creation of opportunities across many sectors.”

She stressed that the nation’s future is now in the hands of the Maltese people, who bear the responsibility to pass on a country strong in its principles, and dedicated to peace, both internally and on the international stage.

“The future is a weight on our minds and shoulders,” Spiteri Debono said. “We must ensure that we pass on to future generations a country that is not a threat to others but actively works to strengthen peace across the world.”

A significant portion of the President's speech was dedicated to addressing the need for unity within the country. She urged Maltese citizens to look at their nation’s history with an honest perspective and to appreciate the evolution of Malta as a sovereign nation. The belief that all Maltese people share a common desire for the best for their country and its children, she argued, should be the foundation for moving forward together.

“We have shown, from time to time, that we are capable of maturity—of talking, weighing arguments, and striving for what is best for our children and for our country,” the President said.

She called for an end to divisive interpretations of Malta’s historical milestones, particularly those surrounding the country’s national holidays, which she said should unite the nation, not divide it.

President Spiteri Debono also reflected on the journey Malta has taken since independence.

“Today, everyone accepts that Malta is a Republic,” she stated. “This change was possible because we were a sovereign people. Similarly, the revision of the Defense Treaty, which brought about the end of the military base on March 31, 1979, was possible because we were a sovereign people.”

She urged the nation to leave behind what she called “empty controversies” and to focus on continuing the work of building a stronger, more unified Malta.

“As our Constitution requires, let us work in international forums to sow harmony and peace among nations,” she concluded.