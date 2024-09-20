PM announces 100 hours of paid leave for self-employed parents undergoing IVF treatment

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that prospective parents who are self-employed and undergoing IVF treatment will be entitled to up to 100 hours of paid leave, covered by the government.

This new benefit will be introduced in the upcoming Budget 2025 to support self-employed individuals going through fertility treatment.

During a consultation meeting with the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) held at the NM Group in Naxxar, Abela said the new initiative will grant self-employed mothers 60 hours of paid leave, while the second parent, if also self-employed, will receive 40 hours of paid leave during an IVF treatment cycle.

The Prime Minister emphasised the role of small and medium businesses, calling them the backbone of Malta’s economy. He stressed the importance of maintaining a clear stance on competitiveness within the European Union's Single Market.

“We strongly oppose a one-size-fits-all approach, and our discussion at the European level always centers on offering incentive-based policies rather than placing burdens on businesses to implement changes,” he said.

The consultation meeting, part of ongoing discussions ahead of the 2025 Budget, saw the Prime Minister accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, Ministers Clayton Bartolo, Miriam Dalli, Clyde Caruana, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul, and Head of Secretariat in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mark Mallia.