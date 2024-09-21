Energy minister says 82km of new cable installations finished in a few months

Government has completed 82km of new cable installations in an effort to strengthen Malta's energy distribution system, energy minister Miriam Dalli told social partners.

In a meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD), government officials and social partners discussed the country’s long-term vision for the energy sector. The meeting at the St. Andrew's Distribution Centre in Pembroke featured presentations from engineers Ryan Fava, Ismail D'Amato, and Marjohn Abela. The CEOs of Enemalta, Interconnect Malta (ICM), and the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS) provided details on ongoing investments in Malta's energy distribution network.

They also highlighted government initiatives aimed at promoting renewable energy use among households and businesses, with a focus on offshore renewable energy systems.

During the meeting, Dalli outlined the government’s energy policy, which is based on five key pillars: sustainability, energy supply security, diversification of energy sources, affordability, and placing consumers at the center of decisions.

“Regarding distribution, in the past few months, we have worked extensively. In just a few months, we completed 82km of cable installations. This investment will continue in the second phase. On the renewable energy side, in recent years REWS has launched several schemes that have led to direct investment,” Dalli stated.

Meanwhile, parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul said, "Today’s MCESD meeting confirms the policy by which this government is operating. As a politician responsible for social dialogue, I want to ensure that we continue to provide an account of the work being done and recognise the efforts of civil service and public sector workers behind the scenes."

MCESD Chairperson David Xuereb emphasised that this was the fourth MCESD meeting focused on energy distribution. He noted that Malta is facing challenges in energy generation, particularly regarding renewable energy and the country’s interconnection with Europe.