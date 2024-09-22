Corruption has become part of the government’s political system: PN

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech stated “corruption has now become part of the government's political system.”

Speaking during an interview on party television station NET TV, Grech listed the factors contributing to “why Malta is no longer recognisable today,” pointing out the unregulated influx of foreigners and the erosion of the rule of law.

Grech highlighted the vision the Nationalist Party has for Malta’s future, saying, “it will have an economic model that gives you peace of mind while your well-being will be looked after and will be your absolute priority.”

He emphasised the party’s economic and social model will revolve around what citizens want and need, saying, “for us, your story matters.”

Addressing environmental issues, Grech urged immediate action from the government to prevent further degradation.

He pointed out the hypocrisy in the government, stating, "What is the value of making the laws when he himself breaks them so much that he is the biggest polluter,” referring to the biodiversity strategy that the Government announced this week.

"The government takes pride in statistics, but we take pride when people are doing well," said Grech while reminding viewers that the PN has already started making a difference, even forcing the Government to change its position multiple times.

He concluded that "only by improving and protecting our surrounding environment can everyone enjoy the quality of life they deserve and live better lives.”

Grech also described the internal elections held by Labour as confirmation of “how weak Robert Abela is,” claiming that he has lost control of the Government and his Parliamentary Group and cannot focus on the country’s needs.

Lastly, Grech expressed solidarity with police officers following a recent attack in Hamrun, emphasizing the need to change the prevailing climate of impunity that he believes contributes to such incidents.

He concluded by affirming that under a Nationalist government, “there would be a clear plan focused on investing wisely for the benefit of current and future generations.”