Paternity leave will be extended to self-employed parents, Prime Minister announces

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced paternity leave will now be extended to self-employed or second parents, which will see fathers who are self-employed receive the same paid leave as mothers.

Abela stated those people who are second parents and self-employed will be benefiting from this initiative in the same way as what was announced earlier this week for employed people. The Prime Minister pointed out that although this measure will not affect thousands of people it is still crucial in ensuring no one is left behind.

Abela was speaking during a Labour Party political event in Bugibba, with the theme “Renew Malta, Our Country.”

Last week, Abela announced that 100 hours of paid leave will be given to parents who are self-employed and who are going through a process of IVF treatment. A measure he said complements the government's investment of €6 million for people to get the necessary IVF service in private clinics.

“A strong Labor Party, a united team, a new enthusiasm to continue renewing and giving strength to Malta, our Country,” Abela said on Sunday.

On Sunday, Abela continued with his message from the Labour Party General Conference a week ago, referring to a number of decisions that were taken in favour of further renewal in Malta in the pursuit of social justice

The Prime Minister also mentioned the case of aggression against Police Force officers that happened on Saturday night, condemning the behaviour.

He stated, “justice should be carried out against the alleged aggressors,” whilst in a jab at the Nationalist Party, he said attacks against the Police Force by people in important positions show irresponsibility

Abela also spoke about Glenn Micallef and the portfolio he was assigned to from the European Commission, referring to the criticism it received.

“It is really sad to see an Opposition that instead of rejoicing that our country's nominee can be the voice of the young generation, comes out with a weak reaction,” he said.

The Prime Minister also wished all educators best of luck as school doors open tomorrow for the new school year. Abela also thanked them for their work.

“The collective agreement we signed with educators gives them what they deserve while encouraging them to give the best education to our children,” he said.

Lastly, the Prime minister asserted that the Labour Party has more to offer, stating the government is continuously renewing itself to remain a “writer of the future.”