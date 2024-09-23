Neil Agius breaks own world record after swimming 125km

Endurance swimmer and clean seas activist Neil Agius has broken his own world record distance by swimming 125km.

Agius is still determined to push further, aiming for another 40km before ending his swim.

The athlete hit the record-breaking milestone after 52 hours in the water on Monday afternoon near Marsaxlokk, exceeding the 125.7 km record he set in 2021. Despite challenging weather conditions, Agius will continue to swim along the eastern coast of Malta, with the final 40km remaining to complete his of circumnavigating Malta, Gozo, and Comino.

Agius began his journey on Saturday morning at Mellieħa Bay, accompanied by a team of supporters, and has been swimming continuously ever since. His progress can be tracked here.

His support staff says Agius is in good spirits, but faces a challenging final stretch.

“Weather conditions are delicate and there is an increasing swell in the sea as well as some rain and wind, which is far more challenging than in previous swim attempts.”

In order for his swim to be considered complete, Agius must leave the sea via land, not by boat.