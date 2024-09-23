Prime Minister visits San Ġwann primary ahead of new scholastic year

Government believes educators are a crucial element in the upbringing of the country’s children, and that is why it is making a strong investment in them, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday.

“We have strong faith in you and we will continue to support you so that you can continue to deliver an excellent educational journey for our children,” Abela told teachers at the San Ġwann Primary School on Monday morning.

In the new academic year, around 8,200 teachers will be teaching at state schools, while the total number of students attending government schools will be approximately 35,000.

Accompanied by Education Minster Clifton Grima, Saint Claire College Principal Jonathan Attard and Head of School David Caruana, observed the final preparations being made by teachers as schools prepare to welcome students in the coming days.

He also mentioned what he said was investment in the education sector through the new collective agreement and an investment in human resource.