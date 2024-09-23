Government says it met Ghirxi family amid calls for broader inquiry into femicide case

The Maltese government has confirmed ongoing discussions with the family of Nicolette Ghirxi, who was murdered in her Swatar apartment on August 11.

In a press release, the government emphasised that these talks, which involve three ministers, remain confidential in order to respect both the ongoing investigations and the victim's relatives. Prime Minister Robert Abela is also scheduled to meet with the family, the statement added.

The press release comes amid increasing pressure from the Ghirxi family for a public and independent inquiry into Nicolette's death. The family’s lawyer, Joseph Borda, has expressed frustration with the government’s reluctance to conduct a more comprehensive investigation, which they believe is essential to uncovering any institutional failures that may have contributed to the tragedy.

Nicolette Ghirxi, 48, was murdered by her former boyfriend, Edward Johnston, who was subsequently shot dead by police after a three-hour standoff. Ghirxi had filed a domestic violence report against Johnston months prior to her death, and her family argues that authorities did not act swiftly or thoroughly enough to protect her from further harm.

The government, however, points out that three separate inquiries are already underway, including a magisterial inquiry, a review by the Independent Police Complaints Board, and an investigation led by retired judge Lawrence Quintano.

Despite these ongoing efforts, the Ghirxi family has continued to push for an inquiry with broader terms, insisting on a public and independent investigation into the role of state entities, particularly the police and social services, in Nicolette’s case.

The family, supported by the opposition, argues that the current inquiries are too narrowly focused.

The government's refusal to commit to a public inquiry has drawn comparisons to the case of Jean Paul Sofia, where Prime Minister Abela initially resisted calls for an independent investigation.

Indeed, the Nationalist Party issued a statement on Monday saying Abela has "learned nothing from his mistakes".

"While once again displaying his utter insensitivity to the suffering endured by the family of a victim who lost her life in a tragic manner, Abela refuses to even appoint a public and independent inquiry in this case, which is the family's wish," the statement says.

PN Leader Bernard Grech met with the Ghirxi family to offer support and urge the government to heed their demands. "The PN supports their request for a public and independent inquiry to uncover the whole truth in this case and will offer its full support to the family."