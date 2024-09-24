Pro-choice activists invite public to open discussion on abortion in Valletta

Pro-choice activists held an open discussion on abortion in Valletta, inviting the public to join the conversation and share their thoughts.

The event sought to challenge societal stigmas surrounding the issue and encourage broader understanding, with activists emphasising that decriminalisation is now supported by an increasing number of people in Malta.

The discussion created a welcoming and inclusive space for participants to express their concerns and engage in meaningful dialogue.

Organisers said that the debate on abortion is often portrayed as a black-and-white issue, but they urged attendees to approach it with empathy, considering the individual circumstances and stories behind each case.

They said over one person in Malta seeks an abortion every day, but due to fear of social repercussions, many women remain silent, reinforcing the misconception that abortion is uncommon. By sharing their experiences openly, these women can help break the silence and reduce the stigma that still permeates Maltese society.

The activists called for more public discussion and for opponents of abortion to engage with the stories of those who have faced difficult reproductive choices. Only through dialogue, they said, can the community cultivate greater tolerance and understanding.

The group also invited the public to a rally scheduled for this Saturday, 28th September, at 5 pm in Castille Square. The rally aims to unite supporters of abortion decriminalisation and send a clear message to the government.

During the event, Doctors for Choice will unveil a new campaign, featuring courageous women who will share their personal stories, marking the first initiative of its kind in Malta.