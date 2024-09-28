menu

Male workers earn €129 more on average than female workers

The Labour Force Survey shows that, on average, Maltese workers received a basic wage of €1,942, with wages ranging from €1,280 for elementary jobs to €3,162 for managerial positions

jamesdebono
28 September 2024, 6:30am
by James Debono
1 min read

Maltese workers reported earning an average basic monthly salary of €1,942 during the period between April and June 2024, an increase from €1,820 during the same period last year.

Salaries ranged from an average of €1,280 for those in elementary occupations to €3,162 for managers.

The survey also reveals that, on average, male workers earned €129 more than female workers. One major reason for this discrepancy is the higher percentage of women working part-time. In fact, the Labour Force Survey shows that 18.3% of women worked part-time, compared to only 6.6% of men.

The total number of workers relying on part-time jobs amounted to 35,726, of which 23,246 were women.

However, the salary gap between female and male managers positions typically held by full-time employees suggests that women are also paid less for the same work. Male managers reported earning €3,226 a month, while women in similar roles earned €3,068, €158 less per month.

Women in professional roles also reported earning €146 less than their male counterparts. In elementary jobs, a sector with a higher number of part-timers, women earned €158 less than men. The largest difference was found in the services and sales sector, where women reported earning €239 less than men.

A breakdown by sector shows that the highest monthly salaries were in the financial and insurance sector, where workers earned an average of €2,673 a month. In this sector, males earned €257 more than their female counterparts.

In contrast, the salary difference between men and women in public administration, education, health, and social work amounted to just €65.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.