Male workers earn €129 more on average than female workers

Maltese workers reported earning an average basic monthly salary of €1,942 during the period between April and June 2024, an increase from €1,820 during the same period last year.

Salaries ranged from an average of €1,280 for those in elementary occupations to €3,162 for managers.

The survey also reveals that, on average, male workers earned €129 more than female workers. One major reason for this discrepancy is the higher percentage of women working part-time. In fact, the Labour Force Survey shows that 18.3% of women worked part-time, compared to only 6.6% of men.

The total number of workers relying on part-time jobs amounted to 35,726, of which 23,246 were women.

However, the salary gap between female and male managers positions typically held by full-time employees suggests that women are also paid less for the same work. Male managers reported earning €3,226 a month, while women in similar roles earned €3,068, €158 less per month.

Women in professional roles also reported earning €146 less than their male counterparts. In elementary jobs, a sector with a higher number of part-timers, women earned €158 less than men. The largest difference was found in the services and sales sector, where women reported earning €239 less than men.

A breakdown by sector shows that the highest monthly salaries were in the financial and insurance sector, where workers earned an average of €2,673 a month. In this sector, males earned €257 more than their female counterparts.

In contrast, the salary difference between men and women in public administration, education, health, and social work amounted to just €65.