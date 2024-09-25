Borg reiterates calls for Russia to withdraw forces from Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ian Borg called on Russia to halt all hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces from the entire country.

“The international community requires a lasting solution to this conflict. A peace which respects borders, human rights and the UN Charter,” he said during his address at the United Nations Security Council meeting on peace and security in Ukraine.

Borg is this week leading Malta’s participation in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is participating in the General Assembly.

“Critical infrastructure must never be a target. Hospitals must never be a target. Schools must never be a target. And most of all, civilians, children, should never be a target,” Borg said.

The DPM highlighted the critical impacts of attacks on Ukraine’s electric power system, destroying numerous power generation and distribution facilities.

He explained that “the effects on the civilian population will last for years and will require significant resources. The people of Ukraine will have to contend with an electricity deficit and limited heating during the harsh winter months, unnecessarily endangering lives.”

“This war is also having a disproportionate impact on women and children. It has created the largest displacement crisis in decades, with more than four million people internally displaced and six million living as refugees abroad,” Borg added.

Borg also reiterated Malta’s call for the provision of humanitarian access to all aid workers operating in Ukraine, and to allow the UN and related agencies to carry out their duties unhindered.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 14.6 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian aid.

“Ukraine, just like every other country, has the right to live in peace and security within its internationally recognised borders,” he said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Borg also participated in a summit of the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats, hosted by US President Joe Biden. He also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Egypt and India.

During this year’s High-Level Week, Malta is participating in more than 90 high level events and meetings, as well as 27 bilateral meetings with other countries and international organisations.