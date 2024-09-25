Every entity under Byron Camilleri’s watch is failing, Nationalist Party says

Every entity under Byron Camilleri’s ministerial portfolio is failing in its responsibilities, the Nationalist Party said on Wednesday.

“He [Byron Camilleri] was absent all summer whilst he was dominating the headlines, then decided to show his face in two interviews, gave a set of studied answers and acted as if we aren’t witnessing two major inquiries in court that prove systemic failures,” Opposition spokesperson Darren Carabott said in a press conference. Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg also addressed the press conference.

Their comments come after the minister came under fire over a number of claims regarding entities which fall under his remit, including the Identità ID cards scandal, the LESA fine allegations, and a police probe into Yorgen Fenech's secret meetings at the prison strategy head's office. They also spoke about the assault of two police officers in Hamrun last week.

“When they [Identità] found out about the situation, they immediately moved it forward to the police, so, I wonder, did Byron Camilleri know about this and didn’t inform people about it?” Carabott said on the Idenità scandal.

He said the PN has only one demand: for government to publish the Labour Market Research study.

“We have been waiting for months and it is clear, the minister has no answer. Similarly, he didn’t want to publish the internal investigation on the Identitá racket,” Carabott said.

Speaking on the assault against two police officers on Saturday evening, he said the Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and Byron Camilleri have failed in ensuring the police corps has enough resources to carry out its duty.

On her part, Buttigieg said Camilleri symbolises a decrease “in vision, planning, governance, transparency. Entities under his responsibility are in a free-for-all situation.”

“Ever since the PN made an appeal for people who are receiving mail on another person’s name at their household and asked them to speak with us, we have received numerous responses,” she said on the Identità scandal. “The worry that everyone has is: who are these people that are registered on my home address? No one knows who these people are, or what they have gotten into. This is a case of lack of security from Byon Camilleri’s ministry.”

The spokespersons said they are holding the minister responsible for what is happening under his watch.