At United Nations, Malta keeps sea-rise threat and climate crisis on agenda

Prime Minister Robert Abela told a United Nations General Assembly session discussing the threat of sea-level rise and the climate crisis that the major challenge was staring the face of countries even should tey remain in line with climate action plans.

“Everyone’s efforts are important, because this is a challenge that threatens humanity as a whole,” Abela told the meeting, which was addressed by UNGA president Dennis Francis and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“We cannot reverse our agreed-upon obligations, and we must remain focused on clean economic actions that should lead to the goal of a reduction of 1.5 degrees as laid down by the Paris Agreement,” Abela said.

The Maltese premier said the threat of sea-level rise affected everyone economically, saying small state-islands like Malta were at the forefront of this challenge.

In its two-year term as a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council, Malta used its presidency to place the climate crisis on the agenda, more specifically with the phenomenon of rising sea levels.

“Malta will continue to support the discussion on seriously addressing sea-level rise. We must act together today before tomorrow,” Abela said. “As an international community we must have a strong legal framework that also addresses this phenomenon in a bid to create an international order when so many different interests are at stake.”

Also in New York, deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ian Borg joined the President of Cabo Verde José Maria Neves and the Prime Ministers of Tuvalu and Belize Feleti Teo and John Briceño to co-host a high-level event on climate mobility.

The meeting, which included the participation of key leaders from another 17 UN member states, was held on Wednesday as part of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), which is taking place in New York this week. Borg highlighted the serious consequences of climate mobility on small island developing states (SIDS) at risk of disappearing due to sea level rise and called for global solutions for their survival.

“The impending disappearance of a nation carries more than just legal and physical consequences – it also concerns the identity of entire populations. Our identity is what defines us. We are tied to our homeland by family and friends, livelihoods, traditions, and the memories of loved ones who have passed.”

As a threat multiplier, climate change magnifies the impact of other factors, such as poverty, loss of livelihoods and tensions relating to dwindling resources. Such chain reactions ultimately lead to conflict and displacement of people.

“This is why we need comprehensive actions and solutions,” Borg said. “Addressing climate change as a root cause of displacement is crucial to breaking this cycle and finding lasting solutions. We cannot afford to lose any more time.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg also held several meetings in his role as the 2024 Chair-in-Office of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), including a meeting of the OSCE Troika, and meetings with the foreign ministers of three OSCE participating states, including Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Serbia.