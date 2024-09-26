Home affairs minister discusses violence on public officials with Police Officers' Union

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri met with the Police Officers’ Union on Thursday to discuss violence against police officers and public officials, days after two officers were assaulted in their line of duty.

The discussions centered on the government's intent to introduce stronger legal protections for officers, aimed at deterring acts of aggression and sending a clear message to society.

This meeting forms part of a broader series of consultations being conducted by the ministry to engage with representatives of the Disciplined Forces. The initiative seeks to incorporate the experiences and insights of those on the front lines in shaping the legal amendments.

Camilleri said that the proposed legal reforms are a top priority for the government, as is the need to safeguard police officers and public officials as they carry out their duties.

He said that these changes would complement ongoing government investments in enhancing resources and improving working conditions within the Disciplined Forces.

Ray Zammit, President of the Police Officers’ Union, expressed his support for the government's efforts. He commended the initiative to strengthen penalties for violence against officers, calling the discussions a positive step forward.

Zammit also praised the collaborative nature of the meetings, which ensure the inclusion of both uniformed officers and their representatives in the decision-making process.