Black plume in St Julian's after three vehicles catch fire

A large black plume of smoke spotted along the St Julian's skyline was the result of a three-vehicle fire on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, a parked motorcycle caught fire at around 12:15pm on Friday. The fire spread to nearby vehicles, resulting in a large black plume of smoke visible from nearby villages.

Civil Protection Department officials from the Pembroke fire station went on site and managed to put out the fire.

Police investigations into how the fire started are ongoing.

