Free menstrual products for secondary school pupils in pilot project

900 students across three schools are the first beneficiaries of a new initiative billed to challenge menstruation stigmas for young women.

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg launched the pilot project at the St Monica secondary school in Birkirkara, a Catholic faith-school, and two state schools, the Marija Regina College in Mosta and the Gozo Middle School.

“This project’s aim is to reduce the stigma still attached to the natural process that every woman goes through in her life, while improving the hygiene of students in schools. It is aimed at reducing the absenteeism of female students, and alleviating the financial burden of families for the purchase of these essential products,” Buttigieg said.

Students will be able to use two types of menstrual products that they will be able to take from three dedicated machines installed in schools.

The project is being carried out following a study by the Human Rights Directorate which also analysed the experiences of other countries that carried out a similar project in their schools.

The results of this pilot project will be surveyed with a view to extend the project across all middle and secondary schools as of the next scholastic year.

Buttigieg thanked the participating school heads and the HRD for the work they had carried out, which includes an awareness campaign to eliminate the stigma linked to menstruation, and for girls to have the necessary tools to know more about their health.