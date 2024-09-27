Government to make sale of HHC products illegal

Government has announced it will be banning HHC products, an equality secretariat spokesperson confirmed with this newspaper.

“Under the proposed legal changes, the sale of all HHC products will be made illegal in Malta,” the spokesperson said.

Back in November 2023, MaltaToday was among the first to report on the sale of HHC products in the country. It was revealed that HHC products in every form, from cookies to gummy bears and brownies, can be bought also be bought from food delivery platforms with no restrictions.

HHC whose scientific term is hexahydrocannabinol is not regulated by law despite its psychoactive qualities because it contains less than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

THC is the chemical compound in cannabis that gives its users their high. The scientific community has long recognised that HHC is a cousin of THC, but until recently, HHC was not popular among cannabis users.

But today, HHC products in Malta have become increasingly accessible to local and foreign users, with numerous outlets even selling them on the main food courier platforms, Bolt and Wolt. These products are also increasingly present in several retail shops, with a 24-hour vending machine in Żejtun also selling a wide variety of HHC goods.

The first-reading of the proposed legal changes to the Dangerous Drugs Ordnance act are expected to be tabled in parliament when its resumes from summer recess on 7 October.

The spokesperson also said a media briefing will be held to explain the details of the legal amendments to journalists.

Both the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) as well as Caritas had warned users against the use of HHC, calling for a ban of the substance.