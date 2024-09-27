Abela addresses UN General Assembly: Europe’s neighbours must be ‘secure and at peace’

Europe can only be secure and at peace if its neighbours are secure and at peace, Prime Minister Robert Abela told the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday.

“Malta has a unique political and geographical position. At the heart of the Mediterranean, a bridge between Europe and North Africa, and the crossroads of Europe and the Middle East. A full member of the EU, but with neutrality enshrined in our constitution. […] Two words sum-up the role I believe Malta can and does play. Honest broker,” he said during his address at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

World leaders and minister are currently in New York to discuss solutions to global challenges. This year's debate is called: Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.

Libya, Gaza and the role of neutrality

Speaking on Malta’s term on the Security Council, the PM said he is proud of what the country has managed to achieve amidst the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

“We used our seat on the Security Council to work for Resolution 2712, which demanded urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and the provision of corridors through Gaza to supply critical supplies needed by so many civilians, not least children,” he said.

The resolution also called for the release of hostages held captive by Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza. “We are proud that this led to the release of 105 hostages during the negotiated seven-day pause.”

Abela also spoke about the country’s southern neighbour Libya, saying Malta “can and must help”.

“But for the process to truly succeed, it must be Libyan led and Libyan owned. To which end, we unequivocally call for the immediate withdrawal of all foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries from Libya. And Malta re-emphasises the need for a full impletion of the Libyan arms embargo in line with all the relevant Security Council resolutions,” Abela stated.

On Gaza, Israel and how the conflict has now spread to Lebanon, the Prime Minister said Malta stands firm in its belief that the global community must ensure that war does not engulf the wider middle-east region.

“Furthermore, it is imperative that we, as a global community, do not lose focus on those other parts of the world where war and the killing of civilians is also all too present, and all too tragic, a daily reality. Sudan, Yemen, Syria and, of course, Ukraine,” he said.

The PM said Malta having neutrality enshrined in its constitution, it has an important role to play.

“President, as I’ve reflected on my country’s six decades of membership of this United Nations - I’ve looked back at the wisdom of some of those who have held the office of Secretary General. Sadly, these words of Ban Ki Moon remain as true and urgent today as ever: ‘The world is over-armed, and peace is under-funded.’,” Abela said.

He the peace and humanitarian budgets - which are at the heart of the UN’s mission - remain severely underfunded, harshly impacting too many of the world’s most vulnerable people.

“Which is why Malta urges all member states to play their part by remitting the resources to ensure the hard-working, hard- pressed frontline UN staff can play their part in bringing relief and hope where it is so desperately needed,” he said.

The need to address climate change as a global community

On the impact of climate change, Abela said its impact can be felt by all citizens of the world.

“It is our duty to them to do all we can to minimise that change and maximise our resilience to the changes already being felt. Delay and prevarication simply aren’t options. Climate change must remain at the top of the global agenda,” Abela said.

He highlighted the importance of the ‘Islands for Islands’ initiative, saying it is central to Malta’s foreign policy. “As sea levels become an ever-greater concern so does the health of our seas and oceans become ever greater a priority. Malta remains, and will always remain, at the forefront of efforts to protect our oceans.”

Abela said preserving healthy maritime environments needs practical and innovative steps.

“In Malta we know that while the sea can yield great gifts, it can also be the host for illicit activity and the breaking of international laws. The high seas must never become the ‘Wild West’. The rule of law and the will of the international community must always hold on sea as on land. Which is why Malta championed the creation of a unified database of all vessels involved in illicit activity – shareable and usable by all participating states,” he said.

The PM said shipping is central to international trade, and so ensuring a unified database ensures a successful sanctions regime. “By creating a better system for delisting where warranted, we can ward against premature lifting of sanctions which is not warranted.”

Looking ahead to the UN’s 80th anniversary

He said the life expectancy in Europe is just over eighty years, and for the UN to have life expectancy longer than that it must recommit to its future.

“Voices of nationalism dismiss the need to work together. Instigators of conflict believe they can escape the wrath and the writ of the global community. Both couldn’t be more wrong. Acting to end conflict and relieve suffering is never easy. But that doesn’t mean we should stop trying,” he said.

Reaching consensus across borders and across political differences is never easy, but that doesn’t mean the global community should stop trying, Robert Abela said.

“Malta will never sit back. Malta will never wring hands. Malta will never leave it to others. Yes, Malta will always be realistic. But Malta will always be committed to multilateralism. When the perils are at their greatest - the need to work together is at its greatest,” he said.

Concluding, Abela said the world faces huge challenges and huge threats, but the world must not lose belief in the power of collective action.

“If we fail to persist – we fail to lead. If we fail to perceiver – we fail the people who put their faith in us. Failure simply isn’t an option. The stakes are too high. The risks too great. The consequences too severe. So let us make that choice. Let us today recommit as a United Nations. Let us affirm the Path of Persistence,” he concluded. “Let us – now more than ever – never give up believing that tomorrow can -and must - be better than today.”