Interconnect Malta recommends €34.2 contract for onshore cable installation in Malta-Sicily energy project

Interconnect Malta (ICM) has recommended a €34.2 million contract for the installation of onshore cables in the Malta-Sicily energy project, with the involvement of Italian firm SELT SpA

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli stated, "This project is a crucial step towards our vision of a cleaner, more sustainable energy future."

The contract will see SELT SpA supply and install 21 kilometers of high-voltage cable in Sicily, with an additional 1.8 kilometers in Malta.

The contract also covers the supply, trenching, installation, and restoration of 21 kilometres of high-voltage cable in Sicily, running from the offshore cable landing point in Marina di Ragusa to the 220kV substation in Ragusa.

In Malta, 1.8 kilometers of cable will be laid between the Maghtab terminal and the offshore cable landing site at l-Għallis.

SELT was founded in 2000, describing itself as ““an important energy transmission and distribution system operator in Italy,” implementing projects across the Mediterranean and northern Europe.

Interconnect Malta CEO Ismail D’Amato said the tender award decision was an important milestone, “While the complexities and costs involved are considerable, this milestone reflects ICM’s commitment to delivering one of the most critical infrastructure projects in Malta today.”

“We remain focused on ensuring that every step taken is in the best interest of Malta’s future energy needs,” D’Amato said.

The project is estimated to cost around €300 million in total, with just over half of that amount, €165 million, supplied through the EU’s European Regional Development Funding programme.