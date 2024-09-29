Malta needs ‘change in mindset’, Bernard Grech says in pitch for free enterprise that respects rules

A Nationalist government will foster a “change in mindset” to give the country a fresh start, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

The PN leader said the country needed clear rules that encouraged free enterprise and investment but also ensured everybody’s rights are respected.

Addressing a PN outdoor activity in Rabat that also saw several Gozitan stakeholders make their proposals for the island, Grech said the party was ready to “create a better future”.

“We need rules that create a level playing field and allow people to invest and create jobs but where the law is enforced in a just and compassionate way to ensure everybody’s rights are respected,” Grech said, insisting people know where they stand with the PN.

He cited as an example the siting of tables and chairs by restaurants in the nearby St George’s Square, which was at the centre of controversy over the summer because of restricted public access.

“We want to see people enjoying themselves outdoors but the rules must be clear and enforced because public space is there for everyone to enjoy; we want businesses to flourish and we will make sure they do so but we must also be clear that the government has an obligation towards all of society as well,” Grech said.

In anticipation of expected tax cuts the government will announce in next month’s budget, Grech said these should primarily target families because these invest in the country and their children’s future.

On Gozo, the PN leader said the party believes that a regional council that will be able to take decisions that impact Gozitans should be created.

Gozo should be considered as an island region where certain decisions are taken by Gozitans themselves, he added. “Gozo belongs to the Gozitans.”

Grech said Gozitans should have the opportunity to find work in Gozo if they so wished through sustained economic investment and innovation.

“We need to reach a stage where wealth does not simply spill over to Gozo from Malta, or created in Gozo for Gozo only but we need a change in mindset where Gozo can generate wealth that spills over to Malta,” he said.

Referring to the MaltaToday survey released today, which put the PN 12,000 votes ahead of the Labour Party, Grech said he took note of the numbers but cautioned supporters that the party still had “a long road ahead”.