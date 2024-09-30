Students criticise KSU's Freshers’ Week for putting commercial interests over student experience

Three student organisations have publicly criticised KSU for allowing commercial enterprises to dominate the upcoming Freshers’ Week at the University of Malta, calling for a shift in focus towards student and academic activities.

In a joint statement released by Studenti Graffitti, Pulse, and S-Cubed, the organisations expressed disappointment that KSU has, once again, given preference to private companies rather than focusing on creating a more inclusive and educational environment for new students.

The statement argued that spaces such as the central quadrangle in front of Students’ House, Parking Number 4, and areas leading to the Gateway Building will be largely taken up by corporate sponsors, leaving little room for student organisations to engage with freshers.

"Freshers' Week should be an opportunity for new university students to meet fellow students, speak to different organisations, and get familiar with the University of Malta. Instead, this week is going to be dominated by commercial enterprises that have no relevance to students’ educational experience," the statement read.

The student organisations are frustrated that, for another consecutive year, they have been relegated to a confined space in front of the university library. They also noted that the crowds and noise caused by the event would disrupt students studying in the library or attending nearby lectures.

For the past two years, Studenti Graffitti and Pulse have advocated for a change in how Freshers’ Week is organised. They have called for students and academics to be the main focus of the week, and for student organisations to have access to prime spaces for their activities.

However, according to the joint statement, KSU has yet to act on these requests, prompting the organisations to come together with S-Cubed to intensify their demands.

The student groups also suggested that the University of Malta should provide financial assistance to KSU to ease the financial burden and encourage a shift away from heavy corporate sponsorship.

"We believe that KSU should strive to make immediate changes in the infrastructure and planning of Freshers’ Week and to put the interests of students first," the statement concluded.