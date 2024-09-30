Millions of tax payer funds being wasted in health sector, Opposition MPs say

Millions of tax payer funds are being wasted in the health sector, Opposition MPs said on Monday.

In a press conference outside Mount Carmel Hospital, spokespersons Adrian Delia and Ian Vassallo Hagi explained how media reports over the past weeks have continued to reveal government’s “incompetence” in forging a long-term strategy for the sector.

“We have a government that when not stuck in corruption is instead incompetent,” Delia said.

He said that under the Labour government, a change in minister means a change in plans and instead of aiming for state of the art, they have achieved a "state of incompetence."

Delia said €10 million were spent on plans for Mount Carmel Hospital, however a few months ago it was announced that it is set to become a care home for the elderly.

He said that despite the country needing care homes, mental health problems continue to rise, and need to be addressed by the authorities.

The Opposition’s health spokesperson also slammed government for cancelling plans for a new regional health centre in the north. With regards to the south, he said that Paola Hub, which cost taxpayers €40 million, is now mired in litigation and leading to its opening’s postponement.

He also said despite government promises of a new Outpatients Department at Mater Dei Hospital, nothing has been announced. The MP said under a PN government, sector stakeholders will be consulted and a long-term strategy planned out.

“Following the corrupt Vitals deal, the Government is now continuing to squander the people’s money, even with these investments that are vanishing into thin air,” he said.

On his part, Vassallo said the Labour government is inconsistent, and continues to change its plans. He went on to express solidarity with patients and their families. “The PN hears you, we see what you are going through and we will invest in the sector,” he said.