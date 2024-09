TM enforcement officials attend to 10 collisions, five vehicle break downs on Monday morning

Transport Malta’s enforcement unit officials attended to 10 collisions and five break downs on Monday.

The action was taken between 6am to 10am in various traffic hotspots across Malta.

The collisions attended to by enforcement officials happened in Birkirkara Bypass South; Triq Mosta, Lija; Marsa Ħamrun Bypass Northbound; Marsa Ħamrun Bypass Southbound; Mrieħel Bypass Southbound; Marsa Ħamrun Bypass Northbound; Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Msida Northbound; Sir Paul Boffa, Paola Northbound; Triq Fleur De Lys, Birkirkara and Marsa Ħamrun Bypass Northbound.

Vehicles broke down in Triq Pantar; Triq Aldo Moro Northbound; Triq Envin Cremona, Floriana; Triq Naxxar Road, Birkirkara Northboun and Triq L-Imdina, Qormi Southbound.

“Thanks to our officials’ rapid intervention, inconvenience was minimal,” a statement read.