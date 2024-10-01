Gozo Tourism Association questions timing of Xewkija Local Council's opposition to rural airfield

The Gozo Tourism Association (GTA) has expressed its surprise at the Xewkija Local Council’s opposition to the development of a rural airfield at Ta' Lambert in Xewkija.

In a statement on Tuesday, the GTA questioned the timing of the council's objection, noting that there had been ample opportunities for discussion during the public consultation process.

Specifically, they noted how the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA) held a meeting on 16th May 2022 with the Xewkija Local Council to address the economic, social, and environmental implications of the airfield project. Additionally, two public consultations took place in May 2022, offering residents and stakeholders the chance to share concerns and suggestions.

“The Gozo Tourism Association believes that all Gozitans irrespective of their political creed, support initiatives that enhance and augment the connectivity between Malta and Gozo.” The GTA stressed that Gozo should not miss out on the benefits that such a facility could provide.

The GTA concluded by calling on politicians to put an end to “political bickering” regarding air connectivity, stressing the need for unified support for infrastructure projects that could improve access to Gozo.