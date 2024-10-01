Motorists urged to avoid Ħamrun main road due to house fire
Transport Malta said that the Civil Protection Department (CPD) is currently onsite conducting an operation, and that the road will be closed until the situation is under control
Commuters are urged to steer clear of Ħamrun’s Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp due to road closure.
The CPD is currently dealing with a fire in a residence which is believed to have originated from a candle, although the house was empty by the time the fire started.