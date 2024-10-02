Lengthier prison sentences, stiffer fines for people who attack uniformed public officials

Byron Camilleri has announced a series of amendments that will toughen punishments for people who are guilty of threatening and attacking members of disciplinary corps.

The Home Affairs Minister said under the proposed changes, the court will not be able to hand down a suspended sentence or a conditional discharge.

Unveiling the amendments on Wednesday, Camilleri said fines and minimum and maximum prison sentences will also increase by 50% to serve as a deterrent.

The minister will be presenting the amendments in parliament when it reconvenes after the summer break on Monday.

“It is unacceptable for us to have public officials carrying out their duty and end up being attacked. Violence is never acceptable let alone when perpetrated against officers doing their job,” Camilleri said, adding the changes were drafted after consultation with the police unions.

The proposals come in the wake of an incident in Hamrun when two police officers, who issued a parking infringement ticket were assaulted by a group of people.

The amendments will see public violence against officers being punished by a minimum of three years in prison, an increase from the current two years, to a maximum of seven years, an increase from five. This offence will carry a minimum fine of €10,000 and a maximum of €25,000.

When the person resisting arrest, or attacking the public official uses a weapon, the minimum prison sentence will increase to 18 months from the current 12 months and the maximum will go up to six years from four. The minimum fine will increase to €12,000 from €8,000 and the maximum will go up to €22,500 from €15,000.

Even fines for lesser crimes such as verbal abuse and threats will increase. The minimum fine in such cases will go up to €1,200 from €800 and maximum will increase to €7,000 from €5,000.

Other crimes contemplated at law perpetrated by two or more people against public officials will also see higher fines and longer minimum and maximum prison sentences.